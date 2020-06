EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this month, Pebble Hills High School’s football helmet was voted the best high school football helmet in the state of Texas. Now the Spartans are in the running for the best helmet in country and you can help vote them to the next round.

Pebble Hills is in the Sweet 16 of the National Helmet Tournament, a bracket that began with 67 teams. The Spartans find themselves pitted against the Fisher Bunnies out of Illinois.

Click here to vote Sparta to the next round!