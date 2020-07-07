Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach

High School Sports

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The San Elizario community came together Monday night to mourn the loss of their beloved coach, Will Cazares.

Cazares, a varsity football, baseball, and basketball assistant coach, died unexpectedly in his home Sunday morning. Students, friends, and colleagues described him as the ultimate motivator.

“Coach Cazares was a very good coach. He was a great people person. He touched a lot of hearts with everyone.,” said Juaquin Quinones, one of Cazares’ student-athletes. “He really affected the way football players think. He really changed our mentality and our image. He made us people who always reach higher.”

A cause of death has yet to be determined. Funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach"

Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food"

Clint ISD to start semester online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clint ISD to start semester online"

After Supreme Court ruling, what's next for DACA?

Thumbnail for the video titled "After Supreme Court ruling, what's next for DACA?"

Some law enforcement agencies in Texas say they will not enforce Gov. Abbott's mask order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some law enforcement agencies in Texas say they will not enforce Gov. Abbott's mask order"

Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link