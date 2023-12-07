EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was a finalist for the UTEP job that went to Scotty Walden, but Marion is still making his presence felt in the Borderland.

Marion has offered scholarships to a pair of Pebble Hills standouts in the past 24 hours, first extending a full ride to Pebble Hills senior quarterback Gael Ochoa on Wednesday night, then offering Spartans freshman wide receiver Omarion Wallace on Thursday.

Ochoa’s offer is interesting, because he committed to UTEP last May under Dana Dimel and was reoffered by Walden earlier this week. It remains to be seen if UNLV will be able to flip Ochoa this late in the recruiting process.

Ochoa threw for 2,107 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023, while rushing for 886 yards and three scores.

Wallace, meanwhile, is a name to know for the future in the Sun City. UNLV is his first Division I offer, after playing well on varsity in 2023.

The freshman caught 23 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns, while also tacking on a rushing touchdown as well. He also played defense, racking up 22 tackles and a force fumble.