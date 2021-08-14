Under new leadership, El Dorado eyes district title in 2021

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In the last three seasons, El Dorado football has fallen on hard times, with just three total victories since 2018.

That resulted in a changing of the guard, as David Telas was replaced in the offseason by new head coach, Frank Martinez.

The former defensive coordinator at Franklin, Martinez is getting his first chance to be a head coach with the Aztecs and is excited for the opportunity. Despite the difficult last three seasons at El Dorado, Martinez is confident he can turn things around quickly.

Franklin defensive coordinator Frank Martinez is expected to be named the new head coach at El Dorado, source tells KTSM. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 15, 2021

“We have a good group of talented kids and I enjoy the staff members we have,” said Martinez. “We have high expectations and we expect to do well in our tough pre-district schedule. Our goal is to win district. I’d be doing our kids a disservice if I said otherwise.”

The Aztecs bring back some talented players from 2020, including quarterback Quincy Estrada and bruising running back Isaiah Rudison. If things go well for El Dorado, they could challenge for the District 1-5A DI championship in 2021.

The players are buying in to what Martinez is selling in his first year as head coach.

“It’s been a smooth transition. I like how the coaches do what they need to to keep us focused and out of trouble and keep us disciplined,” said Rudison.

Martinez and El Dorado will open the 2021 season on Aug. 27 vs. Eastlake.