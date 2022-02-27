LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School ran through its regular season schedule to a 28-0 record. That mark earned the Bulldawgs the top seed in the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament on Sunday night.

With wins over five district champions, plus a season-opening victory over El Paso-Chapin (ranked 12th in 5A in the state of Texas), Las Cruces edged out Volcano Vista (25-0) for the top seed in the 5A bracket. The Bulldawgs will face 16-seed Albuquerque High on Saturday in the round of 16.

It’s the second time in the last three years that Las Cruces has earned the top seed in the state tournament. It last happened in 2020 and the Bulldawgs won the state championship. A season ago, the Bulldawgs lost in the state title game to Cleveland.

“They have a chance to make history. If you go undefeated anywhere, you should be in the conversation of one of the best teams ever in the state of New Mexico,” said Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin. “But we can’t be ahead of ourselves. We’ve won 28 in a row, now we have to win four more. We have to focus on Albuquerque High first.”

Here is the 2022 State Basketball Championship Boys Class 5A Bracket powered by New Mexico Gas Company @nmgasco pic.twitter.com/XXu9ODv9En — NMAA (@_NMAA) February 28, 2022

If the Bulldawgs win, they would face either No. 8 Santa Fe or No. 9 Sandia in the state quarterfinals on March 9. The Round of 16 and the state quarterfinals would both be played at Las Cruces High School. The semifinals and finals will be played March 11-12 at The Pit in Albuquerque.

District 3-5A runner-up Organ Mountain received the 15-seed and will square off with Volcano Vista in round one in Albuquerque. If the Knights win, they would face either No. 7 Rio Rancho or No. 10 Carlsbad.

In the 2A boys bracket, Tularosa got the 1-seed and will host 16-seed Mescalero Apache in round one. In the Class 1A boys bracket, Mesilla Valley Christian was seeded No. 3 and will play No. 14 Coronado in the first round.

On the girls side, all four Las Cruces teams made the state tournament and will get to stick around the city for the first round of the Class 5A tournament.

The Las Cruces girls are the 5-seed and will play 12-seed Clovis in round one on Friday in Las Cruces. If they win, they’d play either 4-seed Farmington on the road, or host 13-seed Eldorado in the quarterfinals, depending on who wins that first round game.

Here is the 2022 State Basketball Championship Girls Class 5A Bracket powered by New Mexico Gas @nmgasco pic.twitter.com/aIjQDT3mt2 — NMAA (@_NMAA) February 28, 2022

6-seed Organ Mountain will face 11-seed Albuquerque High in the first round and would face the winner of No. 3 La Cueva and No. 14 Sandia in the quarterfinals.

8-seed Centennial will host 9-seed Mayfield in a crosstown round of 16 showdown. The winner will face either top seed Volcano Vista, or No. 16 Santa Fe.

In Class 4A girls, No. 15 Chaparral will travel to No. 2 Gallup in the first round and in Class 3A girls, Hatch Valley was seeded No. 10 and will travel to No. 7 Dexter in the first round. In Class 2A girls, 12-seed Mescalero Apache will travel to play 5-seed Rehoboth Christian.

TEXAS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

In Texas, the UIL boys basketball playoffs continue this week with the Regional Quarterfinals. In Class 6A, Americas (34-2) will play Keller Central for a spot in the Regional Tournament. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. MT Tuesday in Andrews. The Trail Blazers are looking to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

In Class 5A, 12th-ranked Chapin (30-4) will play Amarillo Palo Duro at 5 p.m. MT Tuesday in Seminole. The Huskies will get Top-30 recruit KJ Lewis back for the game, after he was suspended for their Area round win last Friday vs. Amarillo Tascosa. The Huskies have won 24 games in a row and are also looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.