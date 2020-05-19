UIL to allow limited summer strength and conditioning beginning June 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is working with state officials on a plan allowing a limited in-person summer strength and conditioning program beginning June 8, KTSM 9 Sports reports.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was the first to report the UIL’s decision to move forward with a plan.

BREAKING multiple sources indicate to @dctf the UIL intends to allow LIMITED Summer Strength and Conditioning to begin Monday June 8…details and guidance to follow in the coming days #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) May 19, 2020

KTSM obtained a memo sent to coaches and athletic directors on Tuesday stating, “UIL is aware of Governor {Greg} Abbott’s announcement yesterday {Tuesday}. We are currently, and have been, working with the appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning on June 8, 2020. As soon as we have the details of that plan, we will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes. We hope to have those details released to you {coaches} this week.”

The UIL’s decision to move forward with a plan to have student-athletes return to high school campuses marks a significant step forward toward the viability of the 2020 high school football season.