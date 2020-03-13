UIL suspends all contests in Texas because of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced Friday it is suspending all contests due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement posted to the UIL Twitter account, all interscholastic competition is suspended starting March 16 through March 29. Rehearsals and practices would be up to local school districts.

“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a press release. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”

On Thursday the UIL announces it was suspending the boys basketball state tournament, after first announcing it planned to limit fan attendance.

El Paso Independent School District, Socorro Independent School District, and Ysleta Independent School District tells KTSM 9 Sports they will continue competition through the weekend before suspending contests on Monday.

