UIL releases reclassification, realignment conference cutoff numbers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has spoken.

Reclassification and realignment conference cutoff numbers are in and they will directly impact several El Paso area high school schools.

According to high school snapshots taken last month, Eastlake and Eastwood will moving up to Class 6A, which will become an eight team district.

The biggest takeaway is the dilemma that faces Bel Air, Del Valle and El Dorado, the only three teams in El Paso that fall in line with Class 5A, Division 2. It is very unlikely the UIL will sign-off on a three team district, so all three high schools could get lumped into a district with schools out of Amarillo and Lubbock. That of course means a lot of travel, which equates to a lot of money.

For those wondering in 5A D1 there are just three El Paso schools…this creates the nightmare travel scenario in Region I #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) December 3, 2019

Reclassification will take place in February for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.