EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Interscholastic League (UIL) realignment has once again shifted the landscape of high school athletics in El Paso for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The biggest changes will come on the football field.

We start with the big boys in District 1-6A, Division I. El Dorado is back in the mix, becoming the ninth team in the district. The Aztecs join Americas, Coronado, Eastlake, Eastwood, Franklin, Montwood, Pebble Hills and Socorro. In order to play each team once in district play, it appears all nine schools will have just one non-league game to fill a 10-game regular season schedule.

In order to avoid unnecessary travel, multiple schools within the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) made the decision to opt up to District 1-5A, Division I. This district will include Bel Air, Del Valle, Hanks, Horizon, Parkland and Ysleta, making up a five-team district.

In District 1-5A, Division II, Canutillo and Chapin join the fold in a competitive district that will also have the likes of Andress, Burges, El Paso High and Jefferson.

The biggest surprise in Class 5A will have nothing to do with the regular season and how the districts are stacked out. The playoffs will be a much different story. Typically we have seen two separate districts in the same 5A division in El Paso, which allows for inner-city Bi-District playoff pairings. That will no longer be the case, at least for the next two years, seemingly making playoff runs more difficult for the 5A schools.

District 1-4A, Division I get all the headlines during this round of realignment with Austin, Bowie and Irvin moving down a classification to join Riverside and San Elizario. Meanwhile, Clint, Fabens and Mountain View will make up a district with Fort Stockton, Pecos and Monahans in District 1-4A, Division II.

UIL realignment changes will take effect beginning in the fall of 2022. You can read the UIL’s full release, including how other varsity sports will stack up from 2022-2024, here.

