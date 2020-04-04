1  of  2
Breaking News
18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in El Paso Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

UIL holding out hope for completion of athletic seasons, but local coaches remain skeptical

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sporting events across the world have canceled their 2020 competitions because of COVID-19 – and then there’s the UIL, which is still operating under a suspension until May 4 at the earliest.

While the idea of hope is certainly important in these trying times, coaches across El Paso are coming to terms with the fact that their seasons are likely over, and that the health of the globe is what matters most.

As the reigning state champions, you would think Bel Air and San Elizario’s boys soccer teams would have a vested interest in defending their titles. But with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“High school soccer should be canceled because other events that are more prestigious are being canceled,” said Bel Air coach Sergio Delgado.

Despite events like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Wimbledon cancelling ther summer, 2020 competitions, the UIL is still working with an indefinite suspension to its activities.

While San Elizario coach Max Sappenfield appreciates the hopeful sentiment, he also sees the international writing on the wall.

“Sure, from my perspective it would have been fun to do the playoffs again,” Sappenfield said. “I thought we had a really good team, but there’s just so much more loss here.”

On Friday, El Paso officials announced that the number of Sun City COVID-19 cases had jumped to 96, up 18 since Thursday. For Delgado, it’s crucial that his players and the entire world understands the gravity of the situation.

“I try to talk about reality and the reality is they’re playing a different game,” Delgado said. “The game now is that they have to protect their siblings and their elderly family members.”

With no games to be played, soccer coaches become wise men, with perspective for everyone to chew on while the world waits for sports to come back and life to return to normal.

“None of this life or death nonsense that we felt about our sporting events in the past,” Sappenfield said. “Now maybe it’s just, wow, this is great, this is nice, this is a great way to pass a few hours and appreciate this gift that we have.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local high school coaches skeptical of season's return

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local high school coaches skeptical of season's return"

El Paso Veteran's funeral cancelled due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Veteran's funeral cancelled due to COVID-19"

Triple murder reported in Juarez Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Triple murder reported in Juarez Thursday"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

NM governor declares shelter in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "NM governor declares shelter in place"

Trump: New CDC recommendation on face coverings in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: New CDC recommendation on face coverings in public"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz

Local Sports

More Local Sports