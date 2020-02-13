Breaking News
UIL girls high school basketball playoff matchups set

High School Sports

by: KTSM 9 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the girls high school basketball regular season coming to an end on Wednesday night, UIL playoff matchups have been set. The Bi-District Round will tip-off on Monday across the state of Texas.

Girls, Bi-District Round Playoffs

Class 6A

Monday, February 17

Midland Lee vs. Montwood, 5:30 p.m. 

Americas vs. Frenship, 6 p.m. @ Fort Stockton High School 

Midland High vs. Pebble Hills, 6:30 p.m. 

Franklin vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6:30 p.m. @ Andress High School

Class 5A

Monday, February 18

Bel Air vs. Andress, 6 p.m. 

Canutillo vs. Easltke, 7 p.m. 

Tuesday, February 19

Chapin vs. Eastwood, 3:30 p.m. 

El Dorado vs. Burges, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday, February 19

Fabens vs. Seminole, 5 p.m. @ Sul Ross State University

San Ellizario vs. Monahans, 6:30 p.m. @ Van Horn

Class 3A

Monday. February 18

Tornillo vs. Wall, 3:30 p.m. @ Fort Stockton High School 

