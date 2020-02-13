UIL girls high school basketball playoff matchups set

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the girls high school basketball regular season coming to an end on Wednesday night, UIL playoff matchups have been set. The Bi-District Round will tip-off on Monday across the state of Texas.
Girls, Bi-District Round Playoffs
Class 6A
Monday, February 17
Midland Lee vs. Montwood, 5:30 p.m.
Americas vs. Frenship, 6 p.m. @ Fort Stockton High School
Midland High vs. Pebble Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Franklin vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6:30 p.m. @ Andress High School
Class 5A
Monday, February 18
Bel Air vs. Andress, 6 p.m.
Canutillo vs. Easltke, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 19
Chapin vs. Eastwood, 3:30 p.m.
El Dorado vs. Burges, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday, February 19
Fabens vs. Seminole, 5 p.m. @ Sul Ross State University
San Ellizario vs. Monahans, 6:30 p.m. @ Van Horn
Class 3A
Monday. February 18
Tornillo vs. Wall, 3:30 p.m. @ Fort Stockton High School