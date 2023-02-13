EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The start of the 2023 UIL Texas Girls State Basketball Championships got underway on Monday. 20 local teams secured spots in the playoffs at the end of the regular season. 11 of them were in action on Monday night to start off the Bi-District round.

In Class 6A, Pebble Hills hit the road to Fort Stockton to face San Angelo Central. The Spartans edged out the Bobcats, 53-52, in overtime. Pebble Hills’ guard Krystal Talavera hit a three-point shot at the final buzzer to give the Spartans the win.

Back in El Paso, Franklin faced off with Odessa High at Franklin High School. The Cougars dominated the whole game and grabbed an 89-44 win once it was all said and done. Amaris Valadez led the Cougars in scoring with 31 points. Caitlynn Clark followed with 16 points and Leah Perez had 13 points.

Your Lady Cougars are bi-district champs! They dazzle on both ends to defeat the Odessa Lady Bronchos.



Franklin: 89

Odessa: 44



Franklin: @Amaris1205 31pts, @caitlynnclark2 16pts, @leahhdenisee 13pts#LockedIn pic.twitter.com/IfJ0cAdywM — Franklin Lady Cougars Basketball (@FHSLadyCougars) February 14, 2023

To wrap up Monday’s Class 6A action, El Dorado suffered a 64-39 loss to Wolfforth Frenship in Fort Stockton.

Over in Class 5A, Chapin went onto defeat Ysleta 108-18 at Chapin High School.

It’s a great day to be a mustang! Lady Mustangs defeat Del Valle 59-16 and win the Bi-District Championship .



Jordyn Hernandez 21 points

Brianna Vargas 15 points @Fchavezeptimes @Tabchoops @TXHSGBB @EPISDathletics pic.twitter.com/7YlvibTdMt — Burges Lady Mustangs BB (@BurgesGBB) February 14, 2023

Bel Air collected a 47-34 win against Canutillo. Bel Air was led by Victoria Moreno’s 19 points.

In Class 4A, Riverside beat the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, 77-32, at Riverside High School. Riverside was led by Sophiya Bustillos who scored 23 points. Hazel Veloz tacked on 18 points in the Rangers’ win.

Here is a look at the Bi-District games happening on Tuesday night.

Class 6A

Midland Legacy at Eastwood, 4:00 p.m.

Class 5A

Andress at Hanks, 7:00 p.m.

Good luck tomorrow @HanksLadyBB. The #kingdomofchampions is behind you. Let’s show up to support your Lady Knights! pic.twitter.com/tF1IUjW76Q — Robert Ruiz (@valiant2424) February 13, 2023

Class 4A

Clint at Austin, 6:00 p.m.

Bowie at Mountain View, 6:00 p.m.

San Elizario at Irvin, 7:30 p.m.