UIL girls high school basketball Bi-District playoff highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UIL girls high school basketball playoffs tipped off on Monday night across the state of Texas. El Paso with a handful of teams capable of making deep playoff runs, but it all starts with the Bi-District Round.
KTSM 9 Sports made stops across the city to highlight the action.
Girls Bi-District Round Playoff results, schedule
Class 6A
Monday, February 17
Montwood def. Midland Lee, 42-30 (Rams advance to Area Round)
Frenship def. Americas, 64-42 (Trail Blazers eliminated)
Pebble Hills def. Midland High, 51-45 (Spartans advance to Area Round)
Amarillo Tascosa def. def. Franklin, 63-27 (Cougars eliminated)
Class 5A
Monday, February 18
Andress def. Bel Air, 46-40 (Eagles advance to Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)
Eastlake def. Canutillo, 56-48 (Falcons advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)
Tuesday, February 19
Chapin vs. Eastwood, 3:30 p.m.
El Dorado vs. Burges, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday, February 19
Fabens vs. Seminole, 5 p.m. @ Sul Ross State University
San Ellizario vs. Monahans, 6:30 p.m. @ Van Horn
Class 3A
Monday. February 18
Wall def. Tornillo, 86-11 (Coyotes eliminated)