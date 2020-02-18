UIL girls high school basketball Bi-District playoff highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UIL girls high school basketball playoffs tipped off on Monday night across the state of Texas. El Paso with a handful of teams capable of making deep playoff runs, but it all starts with the Bi-District Round.

KTSM 9 Sports made stops across the city to highlight the action.

Girls Bi-District Round Playoff results, schedule

Class 6A

Monday, February 17

Montwood def. Midland Lee, 42-30 (Rams advance to Area Round)

Frenship def. Americas, 64-42 (Trail Blazers eliminated)

Pebble Hills def. Midland High, 51-45 (Spartans advance to Area Round)

Amarillo Tascosa def. def. Franklin, 63-27 (Cougars eliminated)

Class 5A

Monday, February 18

Andress def. Bel Air, 46-40 (Eagles advance to Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)

Eastlake def. Canutillo, 56-48 (Falcons advance to Area Round, Eagles eliminated)

Tuesday, February 19

Chapin vs. Eastwood, 3:30 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Burges, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday, February 19

Fabens vs. Seminole, 5 p.m. @ Sul Ross State University

San Ellizario vs. Monahans, 6:30 p.m. @ Van Horn

Class 3A

Monday. February 18

Wall def. Tornillo, 86-11 (Coyotes eliminated)