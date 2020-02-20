UIL boys high school basketball Bi-District playoffs schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The boys high school basketball regular season is in the books and UIL brackets are out. El Paso has three ranked teams (Andress, Chapin and Clint) in this week’s TABC top 25 poll, meaning there’s a good chance we could see several teams make deep playoff runs into the month of March.

There is some work still to be done is District 2-5A, where Parkland, Bel Air and Ysleta all tied for the final playoff spot. Bel Air and Ysleta will play on Friday night, the winner will then go on to play Parkland for the right to play Andress in the Bi-District Round next Tuesday.

The same goes for Clint and Fabens in Class 4A, where they await the result on a play-in game in District 2-4A between Monahans and Fort Stockton.

Here is a look at the playoff schedule:

Boys, Bi-District Round

Class 6A

Tuesday, February 25

Socorro vs. Odessa Permian, 5 p.m. (Permian High School)

Odessa High vs. Americas, 6 p.m. (Americas High School)

Franklin vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6:30 p.m. (Andrews High School)

Coronado vs. Frenship, 6:30 p.m. (Monahans High School)

Class 5A

Friday, February 21 (Play-in game)

Bel Air vs. Ysleta, 6 p.m. (Hanks High School)

Saturday, February 22 (Play-in game)

Bel Air OR Ysleta vs. Parkland, 6 p.m. (Hanks High School)

Monday, February 24

Bel Air/Parkland/Ysleta winner vs. Andress, 6 p.m. (Andress High School)

El Dorado vs. Chapin, 6 p.m. (Chapin High School)

Tuesday, February 25

Burges vs. Eastwood, 6 p.m. (Eastwood High School)

Canutillo vs. Eastlake, 7 p.m. (Eastlake High School)

Class 4A

Monday, February 24

Mountain View vs. Seminole, 3:30 p.m. (Sul Ross State University – Alpine, Texas)

San Elizario vs. Andrews, 6 p.m. (Sul Ross State University – Alpine, Texas)

Clint vs. Monahans OR Fort Stockton, TBA

Fabens vs. Monahans OR Fort Stockton, TBA

Class 3A

Friday, February 21 (Play-in game)

Anthony vs. Alpine, 5:30 p.m. (Fort Hancock High School)

Tornillo vs. San Angelo TLCA, 5 p.m. (Fort Hancock High School)