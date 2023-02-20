EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2023 UIL Texas Boys State Basketball Championships got under way on Monday. Nine local high school teams laced up the sneakers and stepped on the hardwood to begin their playoff journeys.

Here’s a look at Monday’s scores:

Class 5A

Chapin def. Bel Air, 63-39 (Chapin advances to Area round)

Chapin dominated Bel Air in the opening game of the playoffs. Bryson Goldsmith (15 points), Brandon Hymes (14 points), and Idalius Coleman (14 points) led the Huskies in scoring. This was Chapin’s fourth straight Bi-District title. Chapin will play the winner of the Cooper-Palo Duro game in the Area round.

Andress def. Del Valle, 70-63 (Andress advances to Area round)

Andress was led by Jeremiah Porrata as he recorded 23 points on the night. Jamal Williams contributed 21 points and Ezra Wolfgang had 14 points. Andress will play the winner of the Monterey-Plainview game in the Area round.

Parkland def. Burges, 45-42 (Parkland advances to Area round)

Parkland locked up back-to-back Bi-District titles with Monday’s win over Burges. Parkland will play the winner of Tascosa-Coronado in the Area round.

Canutillo def. Hanks, 50-42 (Canutillo advances to Area round)

Canutillo had three players finish the night in double-figures in scoring. Joseph Martinez led the way with 18 points. Gio Gutierrez recorded 15 points and LJ Martin scored 10 points. Hanks was led by Daniel Perez (15 points) and Luis Perez (11 points).

Canutillo will play the winner of the Amarillo-Cooper game in the Area round.

Class 3A

Brownfield def. Tornillo, 61-56 (Tornillo eliminated from playoffs)

Tornillo saw their historic season come to an end in the opening round of the playoffs. Victor Valenzuela had 15 points and was the team’s leading scorer. Jesus Delgado followed up with 14 points. Tornillo ended their season with a 30-2 overall record and will go down was one of the best teams in program history.

More local high school teams will be in action on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Here’s a look at the rest of the Bi-District schedule.

Class 6A

Odessa Permian at Franklin, 6:00 p.m.

Americas vs. Frenship, 4:00 p.m. CST, Fort Stockton HS

Coronado at Odessa High, 6:00 p.m. CT

San Angelo Central vs. Eastwood, 6:00 p.m. CST, Sul Ross State University

Class 4A

San Elizario at Harmony Science Academy 6:00 p.m.

Fabens at Bowie, 6:30 p.m.

Irvin at Riverside, 7:00 p.m.

Austin at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Anthony vs. Seagraves, 5:30 p.m. CST, Monahans HS