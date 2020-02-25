UIL boys high school basketball Bi-District playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Survive and advance. It’s the name of the game in the UIL boys high school basketball playoffs. Entering Bi-District action on Monday night, 128 teams in six classifications remained. After Tuesday, just 64 teams will be left standing.

KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the state of Texas to highlight all of the playoff action.

Boys, Bi-District Round

Class 6A

Tuesday, February 25

Socorro vs. Odessa Permian, 5 p.m. (Permian High School)

Odessa High vs. Americas, 6 p.m. (Americas High School)

Franklin vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6:30 p.m. (Andrews High School)

Coronado vs. Frenship, 6:30 p.m. (Monahans High School)

Class 5A

Friday, February 21 (Play-in game)

Ysleta def. Bel Air, 52-49 (Indians advance, Highlanders Eliminated)

Saturday, February 22 (Play-in game)

Ysleta def. Parkland, 53-44 (Indians advance, Matadors eliminated)

Monday, February 24

Andress def. Ysleta, 57-49 (Eagles advance to Area Round, Indians eliminated)

Chapin def. El Dorado, 65-53 (Huskies advance to Area Round, Aztecs eliminated)

Tuesday, February 25

Burges vs. Eastwood, 6 p.m. (Eastwood High School)

Canutillo vs. Eastlake, 7 p.m. (Eastlake High School)

Class 4A

Monday, February 24

Seminole def. Mountain View, 67-22 (Lobos eliminated)

Andrews def. San Elizario, 65-44 (Eagles eliminated)

Tuesday, February 24

Clint vs. Fort Stockton, 5 p.m. (Van Horn High School)

Fabens vs. Monahans, 6:30 p.m. (Van Horn High School)

Class 3A

Monday, February 24

Anthony def. Wall, 60-53 (Wildcats advance to Area Round)

Tuesday, February 25

Tornillo vs. San Angelo TLCA, 5 p.m. (Fort Hancock High School)