UIL boys high school basketball Bi-District playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Survive and advance. It’s the name of the game in the UIL boys high school basketball playoffs. Entering Bi-District action on Monday night, 128 teams in six classifications remained. After Tuesday, just 64 teams will be left standing.
KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the state of Texas to highlight all of the playoff action.
Boys, Bi-District Round
Class 6A
Tuesday, February 25
Socorro vs. Odessa Permian, 5 p.m. (Permian High School)
Odessa High vs. Americas, 6 p.m. (Americas High School)
Franklin vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6:30 p.m. (Andrews High School)
Coronado vs. Frenship, 6:30 p.m. (Monahans High School)
Class 5A
Friday, February 21 (Play-in game)
Ysleta def. Bel Air, 52-49 (Indians advance, Highlanders Eliminated)
Saturday, February 22 (Play-in game)
Ysleta def. Parkland, 53-44 (Indians advance, Matadors eliminated)
Monday, February 24
Andress def. Ysleta, 57-49 (Eagles advance to Area Round, Indians eliminated)
Chapin def. El Dorado, 65-53 (Huskies advance to Area Round, Aztecs eliminated)
Tuesday, February 25
Burges vs. Eastwood, 6 p.m. (Eastwood High School)
Canutillo vs. Eastlake, 7 p.m. (Eastlake High School)
Class 4A
Monday, February 24
Seminole def. Mountain View, 67-22 (Lobos eliminated)
Andrews def. San Elizario, 65-44 (Eagles eliminated)
Tuesday, February 24
Clint vs. Fort Stockton, 5 p.m. (Van Horn High School)
Fabens vs. Monahans, 6:30 p.m. (Van Horn High School)
Class 3A
Monday, February 24
Anthony def. Wall, 60-53 (Wildcats advance to Area Round)
Tuesday, February 25
Tornillo vs. San Angelo TLCA, 5 p.m. (Fort Hancock High School)