UIL boys high school basketball Area Round matchups set

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After an impressive showing in the Bi-District playoffs, 10 local boys high school basketball teams punched their tickets to the Area Round, which will tip-off on Thursday across the state of Texas.

The playoff field now stands at 64 teams in six classifications.

Boys, Area Round

Class 6A

Friday, February 28

Americas vs. Arlington Martin, 4:30 p.m. MT @ Greenwood High School (Midland)

Franklin vs. Arlington Bowie, 5 p.m. MT @ Lamesa High School

Class 5A

Thursday, February 27

Chapin vs. Wichita Falls Rider, 5 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School

Friday, February 28

Eastlake vs. Amarillo High, 3 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School

Eastwood vs. Amarillo Palo Duro, 5 p.m. MT @ Denver City High School

Saturday, February 29

Andress vs. Lubbock Monterey, 1 p.m. MT @ Monahans High School

Class 4A

Friday, February 28

Fabens vs. Pampa, 5:30 p.m. MT @ Seminole High School

Clint vs. Dalhart, 6:30 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School

Class 3A

Friday, February, 28

Tornillo vs. Shallowater, 3:30 p.m. MT @ Kermit High School

Anthony vs. Littlefield, 6 p.m. MT @ Monahans High School

