Two people at Canutillo ISD schools test positive for COVID-19; volleyball games at Canutillo High postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo Independent School District has confirmed Thursday that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

One person at Alderete Middle School was last on campus on Sept 25. A second individual at Canutillo High School was last on campus on Sept. 28.

CISD said that all positive COVID-19 cases are isolated incidents and there is no connection between any of the individuals. Following guidance from health authorities, any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individuals have been contacted directly and will remain off-campus for up to 14 days.

On Thursday, Canutillo High School announced that it has postponed volleyball games through Oct. 9.

The District said that the areas of the campus where the individuals were have been cleaned and disinfected and regular cleaning procedures have continued in the rest of all district facilities.

The school will remain open on a normal schedule.