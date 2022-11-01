EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More Bi-District playoff matches took place on Tuesday night. 17 local high schools were in action hoping to punch their ticket to the next round of the playoffs.

In UIL Class 6A, Franklin defeated Midland Legacy in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-22) to win the Bi-District Championship.

Montwood suffered a four-set defeat to Odessa Permian at Permian High School. The Rams see their 2022 season come to an end.

FINAL



Permian defeats Montwood in four sets, 24-26, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15 — Sameer Malla (@OA_SameerMalla) November 2, 2022

Here is a look at other final scores from Tuesday night involving local high schools in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Class 5A

Hanks def. Andress. 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-21)

Burges def. Ysleta 3-0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-15)

Jefferson def. Del Valle, 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14)

El Paso def. Horizon, 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-10)

Class 4A

Irvin def. Riverside, 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-23)

Fabens def. YWA

San Elizario def. Austin, 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)

Class 2A

Sterling City def. Anthony, 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17)

