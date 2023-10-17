EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday night, two of the top three teams in District 2-5A standings went head-to-head.

Del Valle and Hanks played each other in a vital district game at Hanks High School on Tuesday night.

Del Valle went onto grab a four-set win over Hanks (25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21).

Del Valle now sits in second and Hanks sits in third place in the District 2-5A standings.

Standing on top of the district is Ysleta.

Ysleta grabbed a win over Horizon in straight sets at Ysleta High School on Tuesday.

Clean 🧹 on all 3 levels. 25-10, 25-14, 25-18 Danica-8 digs Hannah-5 kills 3 blocks, Johanna-20 digs, Mary-10 kills, Mia-20 assists 13 digs, Sadie-5 aces 8 digs @Fchavezeptimes @YsletaSports @Prep1USA pic.twitter.com/r1OPYnj0rT — Yhs Volleyball (@YhsVolleyball1) October 18, 2023

Ysleta remains unbeaten in district play with a 9-0 record.