EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday night, two of the top three teams in District 2-5A standings went head-to-head.
Del Valle and Hanks played each other in a vital district game at Hanks High School on Tuesday night.
Del Valle went onto grab a four-set win over Hanks (25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21).
Del Valle now sits in second and Hanks sits in third place in the District 2-5A standings.
Standing on top of the district is Ysleta.
Ysleta grabbed a win over Horizon in straight sets at Ysleta High School on Tuesday.
Ysleta remains unbeaten in district play with a 9-0 record.