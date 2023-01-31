EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An exciting District 1-5A game between No. 20 Chapin and Canutillo headlined the high school basketball action in the Borderland on Tuesday night.

I feel like it is now my journalistic duty to tell you that #20 Chapin and Canutillo boys are tied at 48 heading to triple OT. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 1, 2023

It was a neck-and-neck game that was tied at 48 at the end of four quarters of play. The game would go into triple overtime, and it was in the final overtime period that Chapin secured a 61-50 win over Canutillo.

Chapin was led by the duo of Brandon Hymes and Bryson Goldsmith, who each recorded 19 points on the night. Goldsmith hit a big three-pointer in the second overtime period with less than 30 seconds to go to tie the game at 48 and lead the Huskies into extending the game into triple overtime.

Your huskies get a win vs @CanutilloHoops in triple overtime 61-50.

Leading scores

Idalius Coleman 14

Brandon Hymes 19

Bryson Goldsmith 19#ACC — ChapinBoysBasketball (@ChapinBoysBBall) February 1, 2023

Idalius Coleman was Chapin’s next leading scorer as he dropped 14 points on the night.

Canutillo’s leading scorer was Gio Gutierrez as he scored 13 points. Donovan Mozer pitched in 12 points. Joseph Martinez and Kiki Salmon each had eight points on the night.

Chapin moved to 22-6 overall on the season and 11-0 in District 1-5A. The Huskies will play at El Paso High on Friday.

Canutillo dropped to 15-13 overall on the season and 6-5 in District 1-5A. The Eagles will face off with Jefferson at Jefferson High School on Friday.

Over in District 1-6A, Pebble Hills paid a visit to district leaders, Franklin at Franklin High School. Franklin proved to be too much for Pebble Hills as they grabbed a 59-27 win.

COUGARS WIN! We beat Pebble Hills 59-27. We had a well rounded team effort with everyone contributing. Adam Bohls had 13 and Diego Herrera had 11 @ColinDeaverTV @Fchavezeptimes @SamGuzmanTV @JamesKFOX_CBS @TXFHSCougars @EPISDathletics #PurpleBlooded — FHS Cougar Basketball (@FHSCougarBBall) February 1, 2023

Franklin improves to 19-6 overall and 12-0 in District 1-6A.

