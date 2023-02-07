EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With a 62-38 win over Andress on Tuesday night, the Chapin girls basketball team officially clinched the top seed out of District 1-5A for next week’s Texas high school playoffs.

Chapin and No. 25 Burges have identical district records and per district rules, the Huskies and Mustangs shared the District 1-5A championship. However, the Huskies earned the district’s 1-seed in the playoffs based on winning two of the three games the two sides played during the 2022-23 season.

Elsewhere in District 1-5A, the Canutillo girls defeated El Paso High 37-27 to clinch the final playoff spot. The Eagles will face District 2-5A champion Bel Air in the Bi-District round. Andress will be the three seed out of 1-5A.

On the boys side, No. 19 Chapin cruised to a 63-43 win over rival Andress on Tuesday to remain undefeated in district action.

In District 1-4A, the No. 24 Harmony boys defeated Austin 55-44 to clinch the district championship.

For more Borderland high school basketball coverage, tune into 9 Overtime every Friday night at 10:15 p.m., only on KTSM.