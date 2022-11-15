EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High School Basketball on Tuesday night was headlined by the game between Americas and JSerra Cathloic, an elite team out of California.

Americas was challenged by JSerra Catholic, who is coached by Keith Wilkinson, a former coaching staff member for UTEP men’s basketball from 2010-2014.

The Lions grabbed a 67-38 win over the Trail Blazers. Americas now sits with a 0-2 record after losing to Odessa Permian and JSerra Catholic. Up next for the Trail Blazers is a game against Ysleta on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Over on the girls side, Franklin opened up District 1-6A play against Coronado. Franklin captured a 51-24 win over Coronado. Franklin remains undefeated with a 3-0 record and Coronado drops to 3-1 so far on the season.