EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The Division I offers keep rolling in for Chapin guard KJ Lewis. Chris Jans and the New Mexico State Aggies the latest program to offer the sophomore, announced by Lewis on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Lewis, 6’4, currently holds Division I offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M, UTEP, Western Illinois, and now NMSU.