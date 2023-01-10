EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin (14-6, 7-0 District 1-6A) boys basketball grabbed a 60-54 win against their westside rival Coronado (10-10, 3-4 District 1-6A) on Tuesday at Coronado High School.

Franklin’s Adam Bohls had 15 points on the night and Max Munoz hit a clutch three to help the Cougars seal the deal against the T-Birds.

Franklin continues to sit atop the District 1-6A standings with a 7-0 record in district play.

COUGARS WIN! 60-54 vs Coronado. Adam Bohls had 17 and Max Munoz had a huge 3 to give us the momentum to close out the game. The West is Ours! @Fchavezeptimes @ColinDeaverTV @JamesKFOX_CBS @Prep1USA @EPISDathletics @TXFHSCougars pic.twitter.com/ca7Hw7GDop — FHS Cougar Basketball (@FHSCougarBBall) January 11, 2023

In District 1-5A, (24) Chapin and Burges girls met for the second time this season. Chapin won the first meeting last month, 39-33. This time around was no different as Chapin secured a 55-49 win over Burges.

Chapin’s Jasmin Holt recorded 19 points, Luna Moreno scored 18 points, and Natalie Mesa finished the night with 10 points. Burges was led by Brianna Vargas, who scored 27 points on the night.

The two teams will meet one more time in the regular season on Jan. 27 at Chapin High School.

Meanwhile, (21) Tornillo boys earned a 66-37 win over Presidio at Tornillo High School.

Jesus Delgado led the Coyotes in scoring with a 33-point outing. David Martinez tacked on 16 points and Victor Valenzuela scored 10 points.

Tornillo advanced to 20-1 and 3-0 in District 4-3A play.