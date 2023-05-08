EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 23 Borderland athletes qualified for the UIL State meet later this week at the University of Texas in Austin.

There’s multiple repeat performers hoping to win gold once again, as well as five Chapin standouts looking to make the podium at state before they pass the baton to the next group of Husky runners.

So much of track and field is focused on the individual, but at Chapin, the Lady Huskies have made it a team sport.

Samahdi Foster, Caidence Johnson, Maliyah Pride and Morgan Little are all state qualifiers in the 4×100, 4×200, 100 and long jump for Little. Foster earned a bronze in the 300 hurdles as well. That’s 5 state qualifiers including Seth Truax in the 800. Let’s go Huskies! pic.twitter.com/i8V25G54Wx — Chapin T/F-Cross Country (@Realchapintrack) April 29, 2023

The Huskies’ 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams of Maliyah Pride, Morgan Little, Caidence Johnson and Samahdi Foster both qualified for this week’s Class 5A state meet. They’re hoping to show off their speed at the highest level Texas has to offer.

“For relays, it’s built on trust,” Foster said. “We’ve had to bond and trust each other the last two years coming together. We all wish for the best and want one thing, which is to be on that podium.”

The Huskies finally qualified for state in both relays, after barely missing out a year ago in heartbreaking fashion.

“Just missing the cut last year, that made us more motivated and we wanted it more this year and we got it and now we’re on our way,” said Pride.

Chapin enters the week in Austin with the fifth-fastest qualifying time in the 4×100 and the third-fastest in the 4×200. They think they should be in the mix for both events.

“It would definitely be a huge blessing and a huge accomplishment to share with all these ladies,” said Johnson. “I feel like we’ve been manifesting it and we’ve even dreamed about being on the podium, so we already see it coming.”

Meanwhile, Morgan Little will be very busy on Friday. In addition to the two relays, Little is also a favorite in the long jump and the girls 100 meters as an individual.

“I’ve definitely been taking mental notes of what I should be doing and just making sure that I do whatever I can to prepare myself to take on that workload because it is a big workload, but I’m mentally tough,” Little said.

It’s not just the Chapin ladies heading to state. Junior Seth Truax was a surprise qualifier in the boys 800 meters and hopes to continue that trend in Austin.

Seth Truax qualifies to state in the 800!! Years in the making! pic.twitter.com/4mNBIsgOXl — Chapin T/F-Cross Country (@Realchapintrack) April 29, 2023

“As long as I stay patient on that first lap and then wait for everyone else on the second lap, I can probably get top five or even lower down on the podium than that,” said Truax.

The Huskies’ quintet will get going on Friday in Austin, looking to bring a plate full of medals home with them to the Sun City.