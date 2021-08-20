Trio of local teams pick up wins in week one of New Mexico high school football

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – In lieu of a fall campaign, they played a shortened season with no playoffs last spring due to COVID-19.

So, for all intents and purposes Friday night was the official return of high school football in New Mexico for the first time since 2019. Games across the state were played in full stadiums, with one goal in mind for everyone involved: a state championship.

Las Cruces High School got the honor of opening the 2021 season at home vs. Volcano Vista at the Field of Dreams. The Bulldawgs went back and forth with the Hawks in the first half and the game was tied at 13 at the break. Out of halftime, Las Cruces exerted its dominance, taking a two-score lead before eventually earning a 27-20 opening night victory.

High school football returns tonight in the state of New Mexico!



I’m live at the Field of Dreams tonight on @KTSMtv at 6 pm with a preview of tonight’s Las Cruces-Volcano Vista clash. Then it’s back to KTSM at 10 for highlights from games around the state. #nmpreps pic.twitter.com/bjv1m2pPVo — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 20, 2021

Up in Albuquerque, Organ Mountain High School – formerly Onate – put its rebranding to good use in a 35-14 win over Albuquerque High. Elsewhere in the Duke City, Mayfield had no problems dispatching Manzano by a final score of 40-13.

Back in the Borderland, Santa Teresa lost to Lovington 14-6; Gadsden was no match for Deming in a 44-6 defeat. Cobre took down Chaparral, 39-0.

One more game featuring a local team is left on the docket for Saturday, as Centennial will host 2019 state champion Cleveland at 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.

KTSM’s high school football wrap-up show, 9 Overtime, will return to the Borderland’s airwaves on Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.