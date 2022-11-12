EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the Bi-District round of the Texas UIL high school football playoffs, only three El Paso teams remain alive.

Pebble Hills (10-1, 7-1 District 1-6A), Eastwood (9-2, 7-1 District 1-6A), and Canutillo (9-2, 5-0 District 1-5A DII) are the three teams that will continue their playoff journeys after the opening round of the playoffs.

Their next match ups have already been set. Here’s a look at the Area round schedule for remaining teams:

CLASS 6A

Division I Bracket

Pebble Hills-North Crowley, Friday, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. CT, Andrews, TX

Division II Bracket

Eastwood-Byron Nelson, Friday, Nov. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT, Midland Greenwood Stadium (Midland, TX)

CLASS 5A

Division II Bracket

Canutillo-Arlington Heights, Friday, Nov. 18, 4:00 p.m. CT, Ratliff Stadium (Odessa, TX)

Class 5A Division II Area Football Playoffs: Canutillo will play Arlington Heights at 4 pm CT on Friday at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 12, 2022

Over in New Mexico, Centennial is the lone survivor of the local teams still in the New Mexico high school football playoffs. Mayfield and Gadsden both suffered tough losses in the 5A quarterfinals on Saturday. Mayfield fell to Piedra Vista, 42-7.

FINAL: MHS 7 PVHS 42 #greenmachine #mhstrojansfb — Official Account of Mayfield HS Football (@mhstrojans) November 12, 2022

At the same time, Gadsden’s historic season came to an end after a 53-0 loss to Roswell at the Wool Bowl is Roswell, New Mexico.

Panther Nation, it has been a year to remember for Gadsden Football. We've come a long way over the years, and this year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players and staff. We are so grateful for the support and passion you have shown us. #HailGadsden pic.twitter.com/4BlZFfskAq — Gadsden Football (@GadsdenPanthers) November 12, 2022

Centennial will face off with La Cueva in the Class 6A State Semifinal round on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1:00 p.m. MT at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico.