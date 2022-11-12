EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the Bi-District round of the Texas UIL high school football playoffs, only three El Paso teams remain alive.
Pebble Hills (10-1, 7-1 District 1-6A), Eastwood (9-2, 7-1 District 1-6A), and Canutillo (9-2, 5-0 District 1-5A DII) are the three teams that will continue their playoff journeys after the opening round of the playoffs.
Their next match ups have already been set. Here’s a look at the Area round schedule for remaining teams:
CLASS 6A
Division I Bracket
Pebble Hills-North Crowley, Friday, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. CT, Andrews, TX
Division II Bracket
Eastwood-Byron Nelson, Friday, Nov. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT, Midland Greenwood Stadium (Midland, TX)
CLASS 5A
Division II Bracket
Canutillo-Arlington Heights, Friday, Nov. 18, 4:00 p.m. CT, Ratliff Stadium (Odessa, TX)
Over in New Mexico, Centennial is the lone survivor of the local teams still in the New Mexico high school football playoffs. Mayfield and Gadsden both suffered tough losses in the 5A quarterfinals on Saturday. Mayfield fell to Piedra Vista, 42-7.
At the same time, Gadsden’s historic season came to an end after a 53-0 loss to Roswell at the Wool Bowl is Roswell, New Mexico.
Centennial will face off with La Cueva in the Class 6A State Semifinal round on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1:00 p.m. MT at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico.