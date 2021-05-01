Trio of El Paso softball programs punch their tickets to Area Round

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming into Saturday’s slate of games, Hanks and El Dorado’s softball programs were the lone two teams to advance to the Area Round of the Texas state playoffs. Three more teams (Americas, Chapin, and Jefferson) have punched their tickets to the second round of the playoffs by capturing Bi-District championships on Saturday. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.
Class 6A (Bi-District Round)
-Game 2: Pebble Hills def. Odessa High, 11-3 (series tied 1-1)
-Game 3: Odessa High def. Pebble Hills, 12-6 (Odessa High wins series, 2-1)
-Game 2: Americas def. Frenship, 5-0 (series tied, 1-1)
-Game 3: Americas def. Frenship, 3-1 (Trail Blazers win series, 2-1)
Class 5A (Bi-District Round)
-No. 24 Jefferson def. Ysleta, 8-4 (Silver Foxes wins series, 2-1)
-No. 12 Chapin def. Bel Air, 10-9 (Huskies win series, 2-0)
*No. 6 Hanks & El Dorado have also advanced to the Area Round
Class 4A (Bi-District Round)
-Greenwood def. Riverside, 17-6 (Greenwood wins series, 2-0)
A total of five high school softball programs out of El Paso (Americas, Hanks, Chapin, Jefferson, and El Dorado) will play in the Area Round. Schedules are expected to be released in the coming days.