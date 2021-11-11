Trio of El Paso schools score first round Bi-District playoff wins on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas high school football playoffs are officially underway across the state, and El Paso has already seen three schools punch their tickets to the Area Round. Andress, Parkland and Riverside all scoring first round Bi-District playoff wins on Thursday night. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Thursday, Nov. 11

•Lubbock Coronado def. Bel Air, 67-7 (Highlanders eliminated)

•Parkland def. Austin, 42-21 (Matadors advance to Area Round, Panthers eliminated)

•Andress def. Ysleta, 42-6 (Eagles advance to Area Round, Indians eliminated)

•Riverside def. Big Spring, 34-7 (Rangers advance to Area Round)

•Andrews def. Fabens, 73-0 (Wildcats eliminated)

Friday, Nov. 12

•San Angelo Central vs. Eastlake, 6 p.m. @ SISD Student Activities Complex

•Eastwood vs. Abilene High, 6 p.m.

•Pebble Hills vs. Midland Legacy, 6 p.m.

•Amarillo High vs. Del Valle, 6 p.m.

•Amarillo Caprock vs. Chapin, 6 p.m. @ Austin H.S.

•El Dorado vs. Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m.

•Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View, 6 p.m.

•Anthony vs. Brady, 6 p.m.

•Permian vs. Franklin, 6:30 p.m. (GOW)

•Horizon vs. Burges, 7 p.m.

•Jefferson vs. Canutillo, 7 p.m.

•Mountain View vs. Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.

•Las Cruces vs. Centennial, 7 p.m. @ Field of Dreams

•Santa Teresa vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

•Mayfield vs. Artesia, 1 p.m.