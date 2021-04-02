Trio of El Paso prep soccer teams advance to Regional Semifinals

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Three Borderland high school soccer teams – the Del Valle and Eastlake boys and the San Elizario girls – won their Regional Quarterfinal matches to advance in the Texas playoffs on Friday.

In Class 6A, Eastlake upended Byron Nelson 6-2 to advance to the Regional Semifinals. The Falcons led 2-1 at halftime, but exploded in the second half, scoring three goals in a two-minute span at one point.

In the next round, Eastlake will face Dallas Jesuit, likely in San Angelo on Tuesday, but the details are still being ironed out.

In Class 5A, the Del Valle boys eked out a 2-1 Regional Quarterfinal win over Lubbock Monterey in Midland. The Conquistadores will face Grapevine in the Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, 2 p.m. in Midland.

Unfortunately, the Bowie boys lost 4-3 to Amarillo Palo Duro in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals on a goal scored with just 39 seconds remaining.

In the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals, the San Elizario girls rolled past Pampa 3-0 to advance to the Regional Semifinals, where they will play Argyle next week.

The 2018 and 2019 4A state champion San Elizario boys saw their season come to an end in round three on Friday, with a 3-3 (5-4) loss to Stephenville in penalty kicks.