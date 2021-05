Trio of El Paso high school baseball teams capture Bi-District titles on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school baseball playoffs in Texas are officially underway and Bi-District championships are up for grabs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Friday night.

Class 6A

Permian vs. Socorro

Game 1: Permian def. Socorro, 11-0 (Panthers lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST at McCanlies Field (Odessa)

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Americas vs. Frenship

Game 1: Frenship def. Americas, 11-7 (Frenship leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST at Fort Stockton H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

San Angelo Central vs. Montwood

Game 1: Montwood def. San Angelo Central, 11-4 (Montwood wins series, 1-0)

Eastlake vs. Midland Lee

Game 1: Midland Lee def. Eastlake, 7-6 (Midland Lee leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST at Midland Lee H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

District and now Bi-district champs!! Congratulations @ramsbaseball12! @MontwoodHS is proud of you. Keep it going. pic.twitter.com/Ac62EFvWsM — Coach Famaligi (@CoachFama_MHS) May 8, 2021

🦅⚾️ takes the win 16-0! ⚾️ 5A Bi District Champions!!

Canutillo advances to the Area Round 🏆💯💥



Amazing pitching & HR by @isaiah_arteaga7!! 💪🏼



Congratulations to @IrvinBaseball, the Tentations!! Playing with 10 players all season is admirable!! Congrats boys!! 💪🏼 @txclapsa pic.twitter.com/SnnWWFqAaJ — CHS Eagles Baseball (@CanutBaseball) May 8, 2021

Class 5A

Bowie vs. El Dorado

Game 1: El Dorado def. Bowie, 13-3 (Bears lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. at Bowie H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Canutillo vs. Irvin

Game 1: Canutillo def. Irvin, 9-4 (Eagles lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Canutillo def. Irvin, 16-0 (Eagles win series, 2-0)

Del Valle vs. Andress

Game 1: Andress def. Del Valle, 5-2 (Eagles lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Del Valle def. Andress, 10-0 (series tied, 1-1)

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 11 a.m. MT at Andress H.S.

Burges vs. Hanks

Game 1: Hanks def. Burges, 5-3 (Knights lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Hanks def. Burges, 6-1 (Knights win series, 2-0)

Class 4A

Riverside vs. Monahans

Game 1: Monahans def. Riverside, 4-2 (Monahans leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST at Van Horn H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Fabens vs. Seminole

Game 1: Seminole def. Fabens, 16-4

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST at Seminole H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

San Elizario vs. Andrews

Game 1: Andrews def. San Elizario, 15-2 (San Elizario leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST at Andrews H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Clint vs. Midland Greenwood

Game 1: Clint def. Midland Greenwood, 6-0 (Lions lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Saturday, 12 p.m. CST at Pecos H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 3A

Tornillo vs. Brownfield

Game 1: Tornillo def. Brownfield, 15-2 (Coyotes lead series, 1-0)

Games 2: Saturday, 1 p.m. at Tornillo H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2