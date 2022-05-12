AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Tornillo junior Angel Torres made history on Thursday morning when he won bronze in the Class 3A 3200 meters at the UIL State Track and Field meet.

10 hours later, he made even more, forever cementing his name in Borderland track and field lore.

Torres won gold in the 3A 1600 meters in 4:16.84, becoming the first Tornillo track athlete to bring home a state title in school history. He did it by chasing down two other competitors in the final 250 meters and outpacing Wyatt Hoover of Poth down the final straightaway to take gold.

Angel Torres became the first Tornillo athlete to medal since the 1970s this morning.



Tonight in the 1600 meters, he became the first Coyote to ever win state. He dropped to his knees and kissed the track in celebration. #UILState pic.twitter.com/9nNNmy3kHC — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 13, 2022

“Coach told me right before the race, ‘At 250 meters, no one can outkick you,'” Torres said after the race. “I thought about that and waited until the last 100 meters. It hurt so bad but it was worth it. It feels good to represent Tornillo and all of El Paso.”

Hoover lost his balance momentarily with about 50 meters to go, which allowed Torres the space he needed to move into first place. Torres crossed the finish line with a big smile and arms stretched wide, before falling to the track and kissing the rubber in celebration.

It was Torres’ second medal of the day, after winning the bronze in the 3200m in 9:33.74. He told KTSM after his bronze in the 3200 that he would celebrate finishing the season after 1600 by eating a lot of junk food.

On the menu after the gold medal in the mile: steak and a lot of candy.

He was one of two Borderland distance runners to win big at state on Thursday. San Elizario junior Christopher Moreno won gold in the Class 4A 800 meters, finishing in first place in 1:58.82. It was redemption of sorts for Moreno, after a silver medal finish a year ago.

“It was crazy. The last stretch I thought I had him in the back of me and I had to kick it in. I just wanted to win the 800,” Moreno said.

BREAKING: The Class 4A State Champion in the boys 800 meters is San Elizario junior Christopher Moreno in 1:58.82. He had to fight off a late charge down the stretch to win the gold. #UILState pic.twitter.com/TjwnqaoYEm — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 12, 2022

The 800m was one third of a huge day for Moreno. He completed one of the toughest turns any runner can do, finishing the 3200 meters, the 1600m and the 800. In addition to his win in the 800m, he took home fourth place in the 3200 and fifth place in the 1600.

Elsewhere, Riverside junior Angel “Speedy” Munoz also competed in three events. The Rangers’ do-everything star, who is also a star quarterback for the football team, finished in seventh place in the Class 4A long jump and triple jump.

A pair of this morning’s Borderland competitors. Riverside’s Speedy Munoz flying through the air in front of the new Moody Arena, and Tornillo’s Angel Torres approves of his bronze medal in the 3200.



Both guys have more events today, as does San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno. pic.twitter.com/C6oxFj7DIm — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 12, 2022

Munoz also ran in the 300 meter hurdles and was running well, but unfortunately fell on the second-to-last hurdle.

The Class 2A and 5A state meets are on Friday. Five Borderland athletes will look to find their way to the medal stand, just like Moreno and Torres did on Thursday.