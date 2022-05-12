AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Tornillo junior distance runner Angel Torres went into the 2022 UIL State Track and Field Meet with last year on his mind.

Torres finished in fourth place in the 3200 meters at the 2021 state meet and had his eyes on a much bigger prize on Thursday in the same event. It was redemption of sorts for Torres, who took home the bronze medal in the Class 3A 3200 meters, finishing in third place in 9:33.74 seconds.

It feels good I was more ready this time. I’m more experienced here and I think it helped a lot to have that. I just wanted to medal,” said Torres after the race ended.

Tornillo’s Angel Torres opens the #UILState meet with a bronze medal in the boys 3A 3200 meters in 9:33.74. pic.twitter.com/aNOQVOeVjy — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 12, 2022

Torres will have a chance to double up and win a medal in the Class 3A boys 1600 meters later tonight in Austin. Just a junior, Torres will also likely be back at the state meet in 2023 as well.

In Class 4A, San Elizario junior Christopher Moreno finished in fourth place in the boys 3200 meters in 9:44.81. Moreno will compete in two more events later tonight, the 800 meters and the 1600.

Fifth jump for Riverside’s Speedy Munoz. Best jump of the day so far for him is 21-10.5, good for 6th place currently. He’s also got the Triple Jump and 300m hurdles later today at #UILState. pic.twitter.com/u5Bg2jaeKO — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 12, 2022

In the field events, Riverside junior Angel “Speedy” Munoz took home seventh place finishes in both the long jump and the triple jump. Munoz is scheduled to run in the Class 4A 300m hurdles later tonight; however, he was injured in the triple jump on his fifth attempt and may have to scratch out of the event.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Colin Deaver is in Austin at the state meet and will have full coverage from all three days of the meet.