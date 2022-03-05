LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces High School boys basketball team has been the best squad in the state of New Mexico all season and proved it once again on Saturday.

The top seed in the Class 5A state tournament, the Bulldawgs steamrolled 16-seed Albuquerque High, 84-34, advancing to Wednesday’s state quarterfinals to play 9-seed Sandia.

Las Cruces (29-0) jumped out to a huge first quarter lead behind Deuce Benjamin and Isaiah Carr and never looked back in the blowout victory. The quarterfinal clash with Sandia will be played on Wednesday at Las Cruces High.

Elsewhere in the Class 5A boys bracket, 2-seed Volcano Vista defeated 15-seed Organ Mountain, 74-41. In Class 1A, 3-seed Mesilla Valley Christian defeated 14-seed Coronado, 58-37.

In the girls 5A bracket, Centennial, Las Cruces and Organ Mountain all advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night.