EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three El Paso-Area high schools were in action on the diamond for the Area Round of the 2022 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships on Thursday. Some teams in a single-elimination game and some in a best of three series. Here is a look at scores from Thursday.

5A

Canutillo vs. Randall – NMMI, Roswell, NM (1-game playoff)

Game 1: Randall def. Canutillo 8-0 (Canutillo eliminated from playoffs)

4A

Riverside vs. Lubbock Estacado – All games in Pecos (Best of three series)

Game 1: Riverside def. Lubbock Estacado 7-4

Game 2: Friday May 13, 1 p.m. CT

Game 3: After game 2, if necessary

3A

Tornillo vs. Idalou – All games in Monahans (Best of three series)

Game 1: Idalou def. Tornillo 7-6

Game 2: Idalou def. Tornillo 3-2 (Tornillo eliminated from playoffs)

New Mexico Class 5A State Quarterfinals

Organ Mountain vs. Hobbs – Santa Ana Star Field (1-game playoff)

Game 1: Hobbs def. Organ Mountain 5-1 (Organ Mountain eliminated from playoffs)

Several other area teams are scheduled to begin their area round matchups on Friday. You can see the full schedule by clicking this link.