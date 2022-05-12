EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three El Paso-Area high schools were in action on the diamond for the Area Round of the 2022 UIL Texas Baseball State Championships on Thursday. Some teams in a single-elimination game and some in a best of three series. Here is a look at scores from Thursday.
5A
Canutillo vs. Randall – NMMI, Roswell, NM (1-game playoff)
Game 1: Randall def. Canutillo 8-0 (Canutillo eliminated from playoffs)
4A
Riverside vs. Lubbock Estacado – All games in Pecos (Best of three series)
Game 1: Riverside def. Lubbock Estacado 7-4
Game 2: Friday May 13, 1 p.m. CT
Game 3: After game 2, if necessary
3A
Tornillo vs. Idalou – All games in Monahans (Best of three series)
Game 1: Idalou def. Tornillo 7-6
Game 2: Idalou def. Tornillo 3-2 (Tornillo eliminated from playoffs)
New Mexico Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Organ Mountain vs. Hobbs – Santa Ana Star Field (1-game playoff)
Game 1: Hobbs def. Organ Mountain 5-1 (Organ Mountain eliminated from playoffs)
Several other area teams are scheduled to begin their area round matchups on Friday. You can see the full schedule by clicking this link.