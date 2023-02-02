LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces boys basketball team took down arch-rival Mayfield 64-49 on Thursday night at home.

The Bulldawgs and Trojans went back and forth early, before LCHS managed to pull away and put the game out of reach. With the win, Las Cruces improved to 12-9, 5-1 in District 3-5A. Mayfield fell to 4-17, 1-5 in District action.

The Organ Mountain boys continued to dominate the competition as they defeated Gadsden 63-14 to improve to 18-3, 6-0 in District 3-5A, all alone in first place with four games remaining.

Elsewhere around southern New Mexico, the Las Cruces girls beat Mayfield 45-32 and the Centennial girls took down Alamogordo 60-31. The Alamogordo boys defeated Centennial 59-53.