EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in the state of Texas is officially underway with four games kicking off on Thursday night. Weather continues to be a factor with three of the four games impacted in some way, shape or form.

KTSM 9 Sports had cameras at all four games and sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Thursday, August 29

Mayfield def. Del Valle, 14-13

Canutillo def. Eastlake, 41-21

Ysleta def. Jefferson, 43-13

Chaparral vs. Irvin, PPD