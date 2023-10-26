EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season has flown by in the Borderland. New Mexico is in its final week of the regular season. Meanwhile, Texas is in week ten of the season. Regardless of what week, it’s about that time where things start to heat up when it comes to district play and playoff spots.

There were several games involving local teams across the Borderland on Thursday night.

Pebble Hills (8-2, 6-2 District 1-6A) grabbed a 31-21 win over Eastlake (5-4, 3-4 District 1-6A) at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Thursday. With the win, Pebble Hills secured a playoff spot and heads into their bye week. Meanwhile, Eastlake’s odds of making the postseason take another big hit.

Over at Coronado High School, Coronado dominated Socorro, 52-7, to improve to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in District 1-6A play. Coronado still has a chance to make the playoffs but they will need a lot of help next week to make it happen. Socorro falls to 0-9 on the season and will play its season finale against Americas next Friday.

New Mexico

Chaparral and Santa Teresa went head-to-head at Chaparral High School in a District 3-5A clash. Both schools were seeking its first wins of the 2023 season. Santa Teresa ended up beating Chaparral, 22-16.

Organ Mountain was also in action on Thursday night and suffered a 27-0 loss to Alamogordo. Organ Mountain finished its 2023 season 0-10.