EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday Night Football in the Sun City was headlined by a District 1-6A matchup between Montwood (2-3, 2-1) and Franklin (4-2, 3-1) at SISD’s Student Activities Complex.

Both teams had no problem scoring in the first half. Montwood’s Izayah Claudio scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Franklin had scores from quarterback Shay Smith and Jordan Morales in the first half. Game was tied at 14 heading into halftime.

Halftime: Franklin and Montwood tied at 14. Shay Smith was intercepted in the end zone late in the first half to end a promising Cougars drive; Rams missed a field goal to end the half. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 30, 2022

In the second half, Franklin managed to pull away as they led by 14 at one point in the fourth quarter. The Rams battled back though, as another rushing touchdown from Claudio gave the team the opportunity to tie the game with the Rams down 43-42 before the extra point. Once it was time for the extra point, Montwood faked the kick attempt and instead converted for two points.

Montwood 43, Franklin 42, 0:58. Insanity. Montwood appears to tie the game on a 2-yard TD run from Claudio, but either on a fire drill or a fake on the extra point, Michael Southern throws to Salcedo for the conversion. — Bretbloomquist (@Bretbloomquist) September 30, 2022

Montwood would go onto win the game 43-42 over Franklin. That was Montwood’s fifth win over Franklin in the last seven years.

Over in Odessa, Texas, the Austin Panthers suffered a 47-0 loss to Dumas at Ratliff Stadium.

Dumas beats El Paso Austin 47-0 under the Friday (Thursday) Night Lights of Ratliff Stadium! @CBrakebill @ColinDeaverTV pic.twitter.com/WVy4FBNK1B — Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) September 30, 2022

Tune in to 9 Overtime on KTSM every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. for the most complete high school football coverage in the Borderland.