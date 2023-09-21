EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District 1-6A play continued on Thursday as week five of the Texas high school football season is here.

The Franklin Cougars grabbed a 52-24 win over the Socorro Bulldogs at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Thursday night.

The Cougars improved to 4-1 on the season and are 2-1 in District 1-6A play. As for the Bulldogs, they suffered its fourth straight defeat and are 0-4 on the season.

Over in New Mexico, Gadsden faced its biggest test of the season by playing Goddard.

The Panthers couldn’t muster enough points and fell 35-7 to Goddard.

Gadsden was handed its second loss of the season as it sits with a 4-2 record after Thursday night.

The action continues on Friday night as many more teams from the Borderland will take the field. Make sure to tune into 9 Overtime with Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, and Jason Flores on Friday at 10:15 p.m. MT on KTSM for highlights, analysis, and reaction of all the high school football action across the Borderland.