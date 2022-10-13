EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the Texas high school football season kicked off on Thursday night. We had three games involving local high schools on the schedule.

At SISD’s Student Activities Complex, Eastwood faced off with Socorro. The Troopers ran away with 59-7 win over the Bulldogs. Eastwood moves onto 5-2, 4-1 District 1-6A DI and Socorro is 0-7, 0-4 District 1-6A DI.

Over at Irvin High School, there was a District 1-4A Division I battle between Irvin and Bowie. It would be the Bears that walked away with a 28-21 win over the Rockets. Irvin now sits at 1-7, 0-2 District 1-4A DI. Meanwhile, Bowie advanced to 3-4, 1-0 District 1-4A DI.

Over in Deming, New Mexico, Santa Teresa suffered a 21-0 loss to Deming.

