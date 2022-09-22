EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday night high school football was headlined by an exciting game between Eastlake and Americas at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

The Falcons grabbed a 24-22 over the Trail Blazers after four quarters of play. Eastlake now moves on to a 4-1 overall record and 3-0 record in District 1-6A play.

Over at Burges High School, the Mustangs collected their second straight win after defeating Hanks 27-7.

In New Mexico, Belen and Mayfield squared off at the Field of Dreams. Before the game, both teams came together on the field and had a 22 second moment of silence to pay tribute to Organ Mountain’s Abraham Romero, who passed away Saturday night after he spent three weeks in an El Paso hospital in a medically-induced coma.

The Trojans would go onto show off their offensive firepower and grab a 49-7 win over Belen.

Tune in to 9 Overtime on KTSM every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. for the most complete high school football coverage in the Borderland.