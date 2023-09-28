EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week six of the Texas high school football season kicked off on Thursday night.

The Eastlake Falcons took on the Socorro Bulldogs in a District 1-6 clash at the SISD Student Activities Complex. The Falcons dominated the Bulldogs for a 56-18 win.

Eastlake is now 5-1 on the season and improved to 3-1 in district play.

Socorro drops down to 0-5 on the year.

Over in Odessa, Texas, the Austin Panthers played Dumas at Ratliff Stadium on Thursday night.

Despite scoring the game’s first touchdown, Austin fell 27-7 to Dumas.

The Panthers now sit with a 2-4 record on the season. Austin will open up district play against San Elizario next Friday, Oct. 6.