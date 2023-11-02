EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The final week of the Texas high school football regular season kicked off on Thursday night.

R.R. Jones Stadium is always a sight to see. @CanutilloSports currently holds a 28-0 lead over El Paso High in the first quarter. With a win tonight, Canutillo is set to claim the District 1-5A DII Championship.



Highlights tonight at 10 on @KTSMtv.#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/pO6dmBBxCt — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) November 3, 2023

Headlining Thursday night’s action was a District 1-5A Division II game between the Canutillo Eagles and El Paso High Tigers at R.R. Jones Stadium. Canutillo grabbed a dominant 62-0 win over El Paso High to improve to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in district play. With that win, Canutillo secured the District 1-5A Division II championship. That’s Canutillo’s third straight district title.

Over on the westside at Franklin High School, Franklin welcomed in El Dorado in a District 1-6A matchup. Franklin was playing to keep its very slim playoff hopes alive. Franklin edged out El Dorado in a high scoring contest. The Cougars grabbed a 48-40 win over the Aztecs.

Final from Cougar Stadium. Franklin @epfranklinfb tops El Dorado @ELDO_FB 48-40. Thank you to Franklin track coach Lennie Brooks for the picture! #txhsfb #FFN600 pic.twitter.com/R5HJMR4OTi — Beau Bagley Sports (@BeauBagley) November 3, 2023

Franklin improved to 6-4 overall and 4-4 in district play. Franklin will need some outside help if it wants to lock a spot in this year’s playoffs.

El Dorado, in its third season under the direction of head coach Frank Martinez, finished its 2023 season with a 1-9 overall record and 1-7 record in district play.

Over at the Socorro Independent School District Student Activities Complex, Coronado pulled off a 26-21 upset over Montwood in a District 1-6A clash.

Final in District 1-6A Coronado 26-21 over Montwood — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) November 3, 2023

Despite finishing its season on a four-game winning streak, Coronado will miss out on this year’s playoffs as it concluded the regular season with a 5-5 overall record and 4-4 district record.

As for Montwood, its 5-3 district record is good enough to secure them a playoff spot in its first year of the Ivan Rangel era.