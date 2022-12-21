EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of El Paso high school football stars signed their letters of intent to play at the next level on Wednesday.

The Parkland duo of wide receiver DJ Crest and Tyrone McDuffie III signed with Texas Tech and UTEP, respectively, while Austin linebacker Jayden Wilson signed with New Mexico.

Crest played in nine of the Matadors’ 11 games, catching 54 passes for 837 yards and 14 touchdowns. He committed to Tech back in April and never wavered; the Red Raiders’ coaching staff thinks he could be special.

Using metrics like Crest’s catch rate on 50-50 balls, they’ve compared him to NFL receivers like CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys.

“It feels amazing, I’m excited to get to Tech. All the coaches are waiting for me,” Crest said. “They compared me to CeeDee Lamb; they said I had better stats than him in high school.”

As for Crest’s high school teammate, McDuffie III, he signed with UTEP after a whirlwind two weeks. McDuffie III initially committed to Colorado back in June, but new Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders pulled his offer on Dec. 5 without warning.

That left McDuffie III scrambling to find a new home and he found it with the Miners. Head coach Dana Dimel has stayed in touch with McDuffie III ever since offering him two years ago.

𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝟵𝟭𝟱, @TyroneMcDuffie3 ⛏



🔸started in 44 games over his career at Parkland HS

🔸named to 2022 District 1-5A Division I first team#RiseUp915 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jS9jBjaw8q — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) December 21, 2022

“UTEP was my first offer to play college football, so that played a role in it and the opportunity to play in front of my family also played a big role,” McDuffie III said.

After starting all 44 games of his high school career, McDuffie III hopes to start as a true freshman for the Miners.

As for Wilson, the standout linebacker for Austin also committed to New Mexico early in the process and stayed true to the Lobos despite a difficult 2022 campaign in Albuquerque.

Wilson had 137 tackles and two interceptions on defense for the Panthers, while also rushing for 1,499 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense.

Hey El Paso! A linebacker from right next door, let's welcome to the Lobo Family Jayden Wilson (@Jaydenwilson_24)!!!



LB | 6-2 | 215#GoLobos | #NSD23 | #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/wKfS5BftrC — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) December 21, 2022

“They saw what I had to bring to the table and believed in me, so I decided to believe in their program and make a change over there and go to a bowl game next year and do amazing things at UNM,” Wilson said.

Those three players will be joined by at least two other Sun City players in the coming days, weeks and months who will be signing to play FBS football, including Canutillo’s LJ Martin and Andress’ Malcolm Anderson.