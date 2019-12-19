Three El Paso area high school football players make Texas 6A All-State teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has talent and it shows.

Three area high school football players made the Associated Press All-State football teams, which were released Thursday morning.

Dylan Kemp

Aaron Dumas

Leading the way were Americas running back Aaron Dumas and defensive end Dylan Kemp on the first team. Both were key contributors to the Trailblazers’ strong 2019 season and both will be back for more next season.

Dumas had 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns rushing while Kemp had 74 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 31 sacks, according to MaxPreps statistics.

Franklin senior linebacker David Powers was named an honorable mention for the all-state team.

Powers had 116 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.