EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Things are heating up in the 2023 UIL Texas Baseball State Playoffs. There is a total of 11 El Paso-area high school baseball teams participating in area round of the playoffs.
CLASS 6A
Americas vs. Southlake Carroll (3-game series)
Game 1: Americas def. Southlake Carroll, 7-6 (9 innings)
Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Legacy High School
Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2
Pebble Hills vs. Keller (3-game series)
Game 1: Keller def. Pebble Hills, 8-3
Game 2: Friday. 9 a.m. MT, Frenship HS
Game 3 (if needed): 1 hour after Game 2
CLASS 5A
Del Valle vs. Abilene Wylie (3-game series)
Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. Del Valle, 7-5 (8 innings)
Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Monahans HS
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2
Horizon vs. Lubbock Cooper (One-game series)
Lubbock Cooper def. Horizon, 9-1 (Horizon eliminated from playoffs)
Hanks vs. Lubbock Monterey (3-game series)
Game 1: Lubbock Monterey def. Hanks, 8-4
Game 2: Friday, 9 a.m. MT, Odessa Permian HS
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2
CLASS 4A
Riverside vs. Canyon (3-game series)
Game 1: Canyon def. Riverside, 13-5
Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Veterans Memorial Park (Hobbs, NM)
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2
Bowie vs. Canyon Randall (3-game series)
Game 1: Canyon Randall def. Bowie, 21-2
Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Seminole High School
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2
Clint vs. Midland Greenwood (3-game series)
Game 1: Midland Greenwood def. Clint, 8-4
Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Cyclone Fields, Pecos, TX
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 30 minutes after Game 2
Several more El Paso-area teams will begin their area round series on Friday.