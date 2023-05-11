EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Things are heating up in the 2023 UIL Texas Baseball State Playoffs. There is a total of 11 El Paso-area high school baseball teams participating in area round of the playoffs.

CLASS 6A

Americas vs. Southlake Carroll (3-game series)

Game 1: Americas def. Southlake Carroll, 7-6 (9 innings)

Americas takes the Game 1 win over Southlake Carroll in walk-off fashion. https://t.co/hYmwnu9N4N — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 12, 2023

Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Legacy High School

Game 3 (if needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

Pebble Hills vs. Keller (3-game series)

Game 1: Keller def. Pebble Hills, 8-3

Game 2: Friday. 9 a.m. MT, Frenship HS

Game 3 (if needed): 1 hour after Game 2

CLASS 5A

Del Valle vs. Abilene Wylie (3-game series)

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. Del Valle, 7-5 (8 innings)

Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Monahans HS

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2

Horizon vs. Lubbock Cooper (One-game series)

Lubbock Cooper def. Horizon, 9-1 (Horizon eliminated from playoffs)

Hanks vs. Lubbock Monterey (3-game series)

Game 1: Lubbock Monterey def. Hanks, 8-4

Game 2: Friday, 9 a.m. MT, Odessa Permian HS

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2

CLASS 4A

Riverside vs. Canyon (3-game series)

Game 1: Canyon def. Riverside, 13-5

Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Veterans Memorial Park (Hobbs, NM)

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2

Bowie vs. Canyon Randall (3-game series)

Game 1: Canyon Randall def. Bowie, 21-2

Game 2: Friday, 10 a.m. MT, Seminole High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, 30 minutes after Game 2

Clint vs. Midland Greenwood (3-game series)

Game 1: Midland Greenwood def. Clint, 8-4

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. MT, Cyclone Fields, Pecos, TX

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 30 minutes after Game 2

Several more El Paso-area teams will begin their area round series on Friday.