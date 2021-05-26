Telas relieved of duties as El Dorado’s head football coach

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Dorado high school head football coach David Telas has been relieved of his duties, a Socorro Independent School District official told KTSM on Wednesday.

While he won’t be coaching football for the Aztecs, SISD says that he will still be employed by the school.

Telas was hired by El Dorado in the summer of 2018, after a highly successful run as the offensive coordinator at Montwood. Under his guidance, the Rams averaged 48.6 points per game in 2017, at the time a new El Paso city record.

The Aztecs were never able to achieve the same success; Telas’ El Dorado teams went just 3-22 in three seasons with Telas at the helm.

Telas did send multiple players to play college football from El Dorado, though, including wide receiver Chris Harris, who signed with North Dakota State in February.