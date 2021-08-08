Taylor takes over talented Andress program with ideas of deep playoff run

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – It’s officially a new era at Andress High School.

Jeff Woodruff retired from his post in the offseason, leaving a vacancy at the head coaching position. The Golden Eagles went out and got Chris Taylor, a first-time head coach with deep ties to Andress to take over the program.

Taylor was the defensive coordinator at Andress until 2016, and spent the last few seasons as an offensive assistant at Pebble Hills. He’s always had an affinity for Andress, though, and jumped at the opportunity to return to the northeast.

“I’m not only excited to be a first-time head coach, but also excited to be the head coach at Andress,” said Taylor. “It’s one of the storied programs in El Paso and it’s a blessing for me to be back home.”

Taylor is stepping into a pretty good situation in his first year at the helm. The Eagles return quite a bit of talent from 2020, including senior defensive back Jeremiah Cooper, a three-star prospect who committed to Iowa State in July. Cooper will play all over the field for Andress, as a safety, wide receiver, and even a little bit at quarterback.

“Coming off of last year we’re really excited to play,” Cooper said. “He’s bringing that fire and us being hyped about this year, it’s going to be crazy.”

Elias Duncan is currently slated to grab the reigns at quarterback, but Cooper will slide in from time-to-time as well. Malachi Do, a proven wide receiver, is also back and will be expected to make plays on the outside.

The defense will be anchored by Cooper, but the entire unit could be a strong suit for Andress given Taylor’s background as a defensive coordinator.

“We have a talented group when you think of guys like Malachi Sanchez, Charlie Bass, and some guys that are physical up front,” said Taylor. “And we’ll use Cooper as much as we can in different areas so teams have to really worry about him. He’s a Power-5 talent.”

Time will tell, but Andress is confident that they’ll have a say in the District 2-5A championship when it’s all said and done. Their goals are bigger than that, though; they’re eying a deep playoff run as well.

Andress opens the 2021 season on the road vs. rival Chapin on August 26.